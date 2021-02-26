Banco Santander Brasil expects dual listing of its card subsidiary Getnet this year

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA said in a securities filing on Friday it plans to file with the SEC and the Brazilian securities industry watchdog CVM for an IPO of its card services subsidiary Getnet by April 19.

The bank, a subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC, said it will ask for Brazil's central bank authorization to spin off the card unit next week, and expects Getnet to be listed in Nasdaq and Brazil's stock exchange B3 between the third and fourth quarters, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.