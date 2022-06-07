Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (Symbol: BSBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.50, changing hands as low as $6.40 per share. Banco Santander Brasil SA shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSBR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.18 per share, with $8.6765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.