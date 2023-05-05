Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (Symbol: BSBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.50, changing hands as high as $5.53 per share. Banco Santander Brasil SA shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSBR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.76 per share, with $7.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.53.

