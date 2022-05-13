US Markets
SAN

Banco Santander begins search for successor to CEO - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Spain's Banco Santander SA has begun the search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

May 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC has begun the search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3wpHGpo)

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular