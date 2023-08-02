Banco Santander (BCDRF) Price Target Increased by 9.79% to 5.30

The average one-year price target for Banco Santander (OTC:BCDRF) has been revised to 5.30 / share. This is an increase of 9.79% from the prior estimate of 4.83 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.28 to a high of 6.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from the latest reported closing price of 4.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDRF is 0.45%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 1,862,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 394,322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387,172K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 18.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 125,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 99.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 2,916.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 89,677K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,932K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 0.98% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 68,814K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 68,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,175K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 0.28% over the last quarter.

