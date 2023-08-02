Banco Santander (BCDRF) Price Target Increased by 9.79% to 5.30

The average one-year price target for Banco Santander (OTC:BCDRF) has been revised to 5.30 / share. This is an increase of 9.79% from the prior estimate of 4.83 dated March 6, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.28 to a high of 6.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from the latest reported closing price of 4.08 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDRF is 0.45%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 1,862,020K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 394,322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387,172K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 18.98% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 125,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 99.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 2,916.63% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 89,677K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,932K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 0.98% over the last quarter.
DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 68,814K shares. No change in the last quarter.
FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 68,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,175K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 0.28% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.