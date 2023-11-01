Banco Santander (BCDRF) Price Target Increased by 16.20% to 5.51

The average one-year price target for Banco Santander (OTC:BCDRF) has been revised to 5.51 / share. This is an increase of 16.20% from the prior estimate of 4.74 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.97 to a high of 9.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.64% from the latest reported closing price of 3.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDRF is 0.47%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 1,860,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 394,322K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 126,874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 99.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 2,001.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 89,832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 11.96% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 71,509K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,358K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 15.98% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 68,814K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.