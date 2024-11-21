Banco Santander Advances in Share Buyback Program

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has made significant progress in its share buyback program, purchasing shares worth over 1.23 billion euros by November 20, 2024. This accounts for approximately 80.7% of the program’s maximum investment amount. Investors may find this development promising as the bank actively manages its capital structure.

