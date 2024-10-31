Banco Santander Advances in Share Buyback Program

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has made significant progress in its share buyback program, purchasing shares worth approximately 811 million Euros, which is over half of the planned maximum investment. This move highlights the bank’s focus on enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The transactions were carried out across various trading venues, reflecting a strategic approach to optimizing the buyback process.

