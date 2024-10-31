News & Insights

Stocks
BCDRF

Banco Santander Advances in Share Buyback Program

October 31, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has made significant progress in its share buyback program, purchasing shares worth approximately 811 million Euros, which is over half of the planned maximum investment. This move highlights the bank’s focus on enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The transactions were carried out across various trading venues, reflecting a strategic approach to optimizing the buyback process.

For further insights into ES:SAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCDRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.