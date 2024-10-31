News & Insights

Stocks

Banco Sabadell Reports Record Profits and Strong Growth

October 31, 2024 — 01:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco de Sabadell (ES:SAB) has released an update.

Banco Sabadell has achieved a record profit of 1,295 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 25.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The bank’s strong performance is attributed to improved interest margins, increased credit production, and enhanced asset quality, leading to reduced provisions and better risk cost management. With its RoTE profitability rising to 13.2%, Banco Sabadell is demonstrating its robust capacity for capital generation and value creation for shareholders.

For further insights into ES:SAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.