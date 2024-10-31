Banco Sabadell Reports Record Profits and Strong Growth

Banco de Sabadell (ES:SAB) has released an update.

Banco Sabadell has achieved a record profit of 1,295 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 25.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The bank’s strong performance is attributed to improved interest margins, increased credit production, and enhanced asset quality, leading to reduced provisions and better risk cost management. With its RoTE profitability rising to 13.2%, Banco Sabadell is demonstrating its robust capacity for capital generation and value creation for shareholders.

