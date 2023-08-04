Banco Pan (B3:BPAN4) Price Target Increased by 5.30% to 9.12

The average one-year price target for Banco Pan (B3:BPAN4) has been revised to 9.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 8.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.35 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.78% from the latest reported closing price of 9.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Pan. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPAN4 is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.84% to 26,770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 5,452K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing an increase of 32.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAN4 by 12.70% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,999K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,907K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,661K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAN4 by 34.24% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,469K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

