Banco Macro SA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 27, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Banco Macro SA (BMA) has released an update.

Banco Macro SA reported a net income of 195.7 billion pesos for the third quarter of 2024, with the comprehensive income totaling 93.3 billion pesos. The bank’s shareholders’ equity stands at 3.64 trillion pesos, reflecting a strong financial position. Key shareholders include ANSES and various foreign and local investors, contributing to a diverse ownership structure.

