Banco Macro SA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

Banco Macro SA (BMA) has released an update.
Banco Macro SA reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter of 2024, totaling Ps.91.3 billion, which is a 293% rise compared to the same period last year. The bank’s total financing grew by 17% quarter over quarter, reaching Ps.4.55 trillion, while total deposits saw a year-over-year increase of 30%, amounting to Ps.8.1 trillion. Banco Macro maintains a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital and a substantial coverage ratio, underscoring its stable financial health.
