News & Insights

Stocks

Banco Macro S.A. Reports Strong Q1 2024 Results

May 22, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco Macro SA (BMA) has released an update.

Banco Macro S.A. has reported a robust net income of 275,235,465 thousand pesos for the first quarter of 2024, with a total comprehensive income reaching 260,529,093 thousand pesos. The bank’s total net shareholders’ equity stands at an impressive 3,360,375,061 thousand pesos. The financial statements, approved by the board on May 22, 2024, detail the bank’s solid financial position and highlight its main shareholders, including ANSES-F.G.S. with a 28.8008% stake in the capital stock.

For further insights into BMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.