Banco Macro S.A. Reports Strong Q1 2024 Results

Banco Macro SA (BMA) has released an update.

Banco Macro S.A. has reported a robust net income of 275,235,465 thousand pesos for the first quarter of 2024, with a total comprehensive income reaching 260,529,093 thousand pesos. The bank’s total net shareholders’ equity stands at an impressive 3,360,375,061 thousand pesos. The financial statements, approved by the board on May 22, 2024, detail the bank’s solid financial position and highlight its main shareholders, including ANSES-F.G.S. with a 28.8008% stake in the capital stock.

