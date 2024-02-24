Banco Macro S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (BMA) Price Target Increased by 39.38% to 25.09

The average one-year price target for Banco Macro S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:BMA) has been revised to 25.09 / share. This is an increase of 39.38% from the prior estimate of 18.00 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.46 to a high of 41.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.75% from the latest reported closing price of 36.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Macro S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 17.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMA is 0.14%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.88% to 4,668K shares. The put/call ratio of BMA is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Bond Fund Class R6 holds 950K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 78.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 312.08% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Strategic Income Fund Class R6 holds 530K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 73.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 223.51% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 332K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Discovery Capital Management holds 266K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 35.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 90.71% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 248K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 22.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 59.72% over the last quarter.

Banco Macro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Macro is the second largest domestically-owned private bank in Argentina, and the sixth-largest by deposits and lending.

