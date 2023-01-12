Banco Macro S.A. - ADR Shares Near 52-Week High - Market Mover

Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (BMA) shares closed today at 1.1% below its 52 week high of $20.79, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently up 26.4% year-to-date, up 56.8% over the past 12 months, and down 79.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.9%, and the S&P 500 rose 4.6%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 76.0% higher than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.8.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 95.3%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 8462.1%

