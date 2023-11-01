Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (BMA) Price Target Increased by 38.68% to 24.94

The average one-year price target for Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BMA) has been revised to 24.94 / share. This is an increase of 38.68% from the prior estimate of 17.98 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.08 to a high of 45.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.12% from the latest reported closing price of 18.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Macro S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 21.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMA is 0.25%, an increase of 15.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.05% to 4,762K shares. The put/call ratio of BMA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Odey Asset Management Group holds 1,242K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 471K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 77.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 477.85% over the last quarter.

Odey Asset Management LLP holds 346K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 272K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing a decrease of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 3.11% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Bond Fund Class R6 holds 200K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Banco Macro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Macro is the second largest domestically-owned private bank in Argentina, and the sixth-largest by deposits and lending.

