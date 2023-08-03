News & Insights

Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (BMA) Price Target Decreased by 9.23% to 20.91

August 03, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BMA) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an decrease of 9.23% from the prior estimate of 23.04 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.22 to a high of 44.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.87% from the latest reported closing price of 25.16 / share.

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Macro S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMA is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 3,808K shares. BMA / Banco Macro S.A. - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BMA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Odey Asset Management Group holds 1,242K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 439K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 368K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 162K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 73.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 301.09% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 162K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Banco Macro is the second largest domestically-owned private bank in Argentina, and the sixth-largest by deposits and lending.

