Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (BMA) Price Target Decreased by 9.23% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BMA) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an decrease of 9.23% from the prior estimate of 23.04 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.22 to a high of 44.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.87% from the latest reported closing price of 25.16 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Macro S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMA is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 3,808K shares. The put/call ratio of BMA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Odey Asset Management Group holds 1,242K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 2.03% over the last quarter.
Discovery Capital Management holds 439K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 12.90% over the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 368K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
D. E. Shaw holds 162K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 73.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 301.09% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 162K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 5.23% over the last quarter.
Banco Macro Background Information
Banco Macro is the second largest domestically-owned private bank in Argentina, and the sixth-largest by deposits and lending.
