Banco Macro Reports Varied Q1 2024 Financials

Banco Macro SA (BMA) has released an update.

Banco Macro SA reported a significant increase in net income for the first quarter of 2024, with a total of Ps.275.2 billion, which is 61% lower than the previous quarter but 626% higher compared to the same period in 2023. The bank also experienced a decrease in both total financing and total deposits, with peso financing declining and U.S. dollar financing increasing. Despite these fluctuations, Banco Macro maintained a strong capital adequacy ratio and liquidity, with a solvency ratio at 46.5% and liquid assets covering 124% of total deposits.

