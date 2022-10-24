Banco Macro Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco Macro SA (Symbol: BMA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.38, changing hands as low as $14.20 per share. Banco Macro SA shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.715 per share, with $18.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.29.

