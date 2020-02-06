Banco Macro (BMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Banco Macro (BMA) closed at $32.46, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial holding company had lost 9.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BMA to post earnings of $2.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.07%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BMA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.68% higher. BMA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BMA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.68.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.