Banco Macro (BMA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco Macro SA (Symbol: BMA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.09, changing hands as high as $25.00 per share. Banco Macro SA shares are currently trading up about 19.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.38 per share, with $28.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.68.

