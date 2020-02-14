Banco Macro (BMA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Banco Macro (BMA) closed at $31.24, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial holding company had lost 5.41% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BMA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.68, up 24.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BMA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.68% higher. BMA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BMA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.66, which means BMA is trading at a discount to the group.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.