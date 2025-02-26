BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DEM Earnings Preview: Recent $BLX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DEM ($BLX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $55,388,400 and earnings of $1.08 per share.
BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DEM stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEE DANNER & BASS INC removed 324,932 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,557,831
- SAGIL CAPITAL LLP removed 189,118 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,144,443
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 65,862 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,342,711
- MOTLEY FOOL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 43,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,539,434
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 28,675 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,019,969
- MARTINGALE ASSET MANAGEMENT L P removed 23,027 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $819,070
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,900 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,863
