Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior S.A. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. (BLX) announced earnings for first quarter of $51.7 million

The company's bottom line totaled $51.7 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $51.3 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $77.9 million from $72.6 million last year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.7 Mln. vs. $51.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $77.9 Mln vs. $72.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.