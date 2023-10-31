Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E (BLX) Price Target Increased by 8.44% to 32.77

The average one-year price target for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E (NYSE:BLX) has been revised to 32.77 / share. This is an increase of 8.44% from the prior estimate of 30.22 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.52 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.12% from the latest reported closing price of 22.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLX is 0.19%, an increase of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 6,796K shares. The put/call ratio of BLX is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 999K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 28.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 619K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 19.26% over the last quarter.

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 473K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beddow Capital Management holds 425K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 30.47% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 372K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.