Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E (BLX) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E said on July 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.15%, the lowest has been 4.37%, and the highest has been 17.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLX is 0.17%, an increase of 22.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 6,665K shares. The put/call ratio of BLX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.59% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E is 30.67. The forecasts range from a low of 20.70 to a high of $39.58. The average price target represents an increase of 32.59% from its latest reported closing price of 23.13.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E is 173MM, a decrease of 10.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 971K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 9.02% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 608K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 4.78% over the last quarter.

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 473K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beddow Capital Management holds 419K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 98,892.66% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 376K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 102,328.95% over the last quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior Background Information

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

