Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E (BLX) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.19%, the lowest has been 5.22%, and the highest has been 17.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLX is 0.14%, a decrease of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 6,926K shares. The put/call ratio of BLX is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $20.48. The average price target represents an increase of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of $18.91.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E is $173MM, a decrease of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 35K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 14.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 27.45% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 384K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

QSMLX - AQR Small Cap Multi-Style Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 22.28% over the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

