Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.99, the dividend yield is 6.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLX was $14.99, representing a -11.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.92 and a 47.18% increase over the 52 week low of $10.19.

BLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). BLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.