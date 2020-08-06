Dividends
BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -35.06% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.98, the dividend yield is 8.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLX was $11.98, representing a -47.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.85 and a 54.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.73.

BLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). BLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BLX as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
  • ALPS ETF Trust (ACES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACES with an increase of 63.7% over the last 100 days. FAN has the highest percent weighting of BLX at 6.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLX

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular