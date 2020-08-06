Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -35.06% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.98, the dividend yield is 8.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLX was $11.98, representing a -47.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.85 and a 54.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.73.

BLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). BLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9.

