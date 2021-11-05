Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.63, the dividend yield is 5.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLX was $17.63, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.33 and a 38.17% increase over the 52 week low of $12.76.

BLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). BLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49.

