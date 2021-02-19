Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BLX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLX was $15.7, representing a -22.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.35 and a 103.1% increase over the 52 week low of $7.73.

BLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61.

