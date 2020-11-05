Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.05, the dividend yield is 7.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLX was $13.05, representing a -42.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.85 and a 68.82% increase over the 52 week low of $7.73.

BLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). BLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAN with an increase of 31.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BLX at 5.51%.

