Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A (NYSE:BLX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 30th of August. This makes the dividend yield 6.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's payout ratio of 53% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 1.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 49%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:BLX Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.3% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We don't think Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.