Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.25

The board of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of November, with investors receiving US$0.25 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 10.0% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 72%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:BLX Historic Dividend November 1st 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.80 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.3% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's EPS has declined at around 10.0% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

