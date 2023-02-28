Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior said on February 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $16.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.18%, the lowest has been 5.22%, and the highest has been 17.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.75% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $20.48. The average price target represents an increase of 18.75% from its latest reported closing price of $16.75.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior is $173MM, an increase of 34.37%. The projected annual EPS is $2.59, an increase of 16.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLX is 0.17%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 6,897K shares. The put/call ratio of BLX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 972K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 18.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 650K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 17.33% over the last quarter.

BEMIX - Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Class I holds 473K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Beddow Capital Management holds 445K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 384K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

