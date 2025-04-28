Banco Itaú Chile Scheduled Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Banco Itaú Chile will hold a conference call on May 8, 2025, to discuss Q1 2025 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Banco Itaú Chile announced that it will host a conference call on May 8, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The results will be released on April 30, 2025, prior to the market opening in Santiago. The call will feature CEO André Gailey, CFO Emiliano Muratore, and Chief Economist Andrés Perez. Participants are required to pre-register for the call through a provided link, and there will be a Q&A session included in the webinar format where selected questions will be answered.

Potential Positives

The upcoming conference call will allow for direct engagement with key executives, enhancing transparency and communication with investors.

Release of financial results before market opening demonstrates a commitment to timely information sharing, allowing investors to make informed decisions.

The Q&A session provides an opportunity for participants to interact directly with executives, fostering a deeper understanding of the company's performance and strategies.

Hosting prominent executives, including the CEO and CFO, indicates strong leadership presence and confidence in the company's financial results.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any preliminary financial results or projections, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's performance in the first quarter of 2025.

The necessity for pre-registration to join the conference call may limit participation and engagement from interested investors, potentially leading to a lack of transparency.

FAQ

When is Banco Itaú Chile's first quarter 2025 conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time.

Who will host the conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by André Gailey, Emiliano Muratore, and Andrés Perez.

When will the financial results be released?

The financial results for Q1 2025 will be released on April 30, 2025, before market opening.

How can I register for the webinar?

Participants can register online at the provided link: https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jun0W4C_RSCXLRHeMsyD4A#/registration.

Will there be a Q&A session during the call?

Yes, there will be a Q&A session available for participants through the webinar.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL)



announced today that its conference call to discuss the financial results of the first quarter 2025 will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at



9:00 A.M. Santiago time



(9:00 A.M. ET). The conference call will be hosted by the by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.





The results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 will be released before the market opens in Santiago, on April 30, 2025.







Webinar Details:







Online registration:







https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jun0W4C_RSCXLRHeMsyD4A#/registration







All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.







Q&A session:











The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.











Investor Relations – Itaú Chile











IR@itau.cl





/





ir.itau.cl







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.