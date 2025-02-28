Banco Itaú Chile Announces Fourth Quarter Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Conference Call Details

Banco Itaú Chile announced its Q4 2024 Management Discussion & Analysis Report and will host a conference call on March 3, 2025.

Banco Itaú Chile announced the release of its Management Discussion & Analysis Report for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company will hold a conference call on March 3, 2025, at 11:00 AM Santiago time to discuss the financial results, hosted by key executives including CEO André Gailey. Participants must pre-register online to join the call, and a webcast of the event will also be available. Questions can be submitted by attendees during the session, with selected inquiries answered live. Further information can be accessed through the company's investor relations webpage.

Banco Itaú Chile has announced a Management Discussion & Analysis Report for Q4 2024, providing transparency on its financial performance.

The upcoming conference call with the management team, including the CEO and key executives, indicates a commitment to direct communication with investors and stakeholders.

The inclusion of a Q&A session during the conference call allows for investor engagement and clarity on company matters.

What is the date of Banco Itaú Chile's conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 3, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET).

How can I access the Management Discussion & Analysis Report?

The full MD&A Report can be accessed at this link: https://ir.itau.cl/MDAQ42024.

Who will host the conference call?

The call will be hosted by CEO André Gailey, Head of IR Claudia Labbé Montevecchi, and Matías Valenzuela Barrenechea.

Do I need to register to join the conference call?

Yes, all participants must pre-register using this link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I6136278 to join the call.

Will there be a Q&A session during the conference call?

Yes, there will be a Q&A session for participants to ask questions both via the call and the webcast.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL)



announced today its Management Discussion & Analysis Report (“MD&A Report”) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the full MD&A Report, please refer to the following link:







https://ir.itau.cl/MDAQ42024







On Monday, March 3, 2025, at



11:00 A.M. Santiago time



(9:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Claudia Labbé Montevecchi, Head of IR and Chief Sustainability Officer; and Matías Valenzuela Barrenechea, Head of FP&A, Capital and IR.







Conference Call Details:







Online registration:



https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I6136278







All participants must pre-register using this link to join the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call and a registrant ID.







Webcast:







The webcast will be available through the following link:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/846439085







Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. Following the event, the event will be available in the same link.







Telephone and Virtual Q&A session:







The Q&A session will be available for participants connected through the conference call and through the webcast, where attendees will be allowed to type in their questions - we will read and answer selected questions verbally.







Investor Relations – Itaú Chile











IR@itau.cl





/



ir.itau.cl





