Banco Itaú Chile to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on April 30 with Conference Call on May 9

Banco Itaú Chile announced that it will release its first-quarter results for 2025 on April 30, prior to market opening. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on May 9 at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time, featuring the company's CEO, CFO, and Chief Economist. Participants must pre-register for the webinar to obtain connection details, and there will be a Q&A session during which attendees can present questions. For more information, investors can contact Itaú Chile's Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

Banco Itaú Chile is proactively communicating its upcoming financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The scheduled conference call will allow real-time interaction with management, fostering engagement with shareholders and potential investors.

The participation of top executives, including the CEO and CFO, highlights the importance of the results and demonstrates a strong leadership presence.

Potential Negatives

Announcing a scheduled conference call for financial results may indicate that the company anticipates scrutiny of its performance, suggesting there may be challenges in the results.



The need for pre-registration for the conference call could limit participation and reduce the transparency of the information shared with investors.



The choice to discuss financial results nearly a month after the quarter ended could imply that the company is managing expectations regarding its performance, which might raise concerns among investors.

When will Banco Itaú Chile release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Banco Itaú Chile will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on April 30, 2025, before market opening in Santiago.

What time is the conference call for Banco Itaú Chile's financial results?

The conference call will take place on May 9, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET).

Who will host the conference call for Banco Itaú Chile?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO André Gailey, CFO Emiliano Muratore, and Chief Economist Andrés Perez.

How can I register for the Banco Itaú Chile webinar?

Participants must pre-register for the webinar using the link provided: https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jun0W4C_RSCXLRHeMsyD4A#/registration.

Will there be a Q&A session during the conference call?

Yes, there will be a Q&A session during the webinar where selected questions will be answered verbally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL)



announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens in Santiago, on April 30, 2025.





On Friday, May 9, 2025, at



9:00 A.M. Santiago time



(9:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.







Webinar Details:







Online registration:







https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jun0W4C_RSCXLRHeMsyD4A#/registration







All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.







Q&A session:







The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.







Investor Relations – Itaú Chile











IR@itau.cl





/





ir.itau.cl







