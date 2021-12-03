Banco Inter to keep pushing for corporate reorganization

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Inter SA BIDI11.SA said on Friday it will keep pushing for a corporate reorganization that aims to transfer its shareholder base to Inter Platform, which is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq.

The decision comes a day after Inter, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, said it would not proceed with a planned listing on the U.S. stock exchange for now due to an excessive cash out demand from its shareholders.

Inter said on Thursday that shareholders had requested to cash out more than the 2 billion reais ($354.76 million) initially forecast by the company.

It had offered 45.84 reais per unit for investors not interested in migrating to the United States, but units were trading below that level, making the cash deal more attractive.

Inter Chief Financial Officer Helena Caldeira told Reuters in a recent interview that the bank would hold the right to review the transaction and potentially lower the cash-out price.

The company said in its Friday securities filing that the corporate reorganization was approved by more than 82% of the minority shareholders who attended the shareholders' meeting, "which shows the merits of the proposal."

Inter reiterated it believes the corporate reorganization was not concluded right now due to the cash out option and the adverse outlook in the Brazilian financial markets. It did not provide details on a potential new proposal.

Brazil-traded units in Banco Inter were up more than 6% at 35.04 reais in early morning trading.

($1 = 5.6376 reais)

