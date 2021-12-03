US Markets

Banco Inter to keep pushing for corporate reorganization

Gabriel Araujo. Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Inter SA BIDI11.SA said on Friday it will keep pushing for a corporate reorganization that aims to transfer its shareholder base to Inter Platform, which is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq.

Inter said on Thursday it would not proceed with a planned listing on the Nasdaq for now. Inter said shareholders had requested to cash out more than the 2 billion reais ($354.76 million) initially forecast by the company.

($1 = 5.6376 reais)

