Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (B3:BRSR6) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 12.64

The average one-year price target for Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (B3:BRSR6) has been revised to 12.64 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 12.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 19.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.04% from the latest reported closing price of 15.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRSR6 is 0.09%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.67% to 18,575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,992K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,759K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,591K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares, representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSR6 by 10.25% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,623K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 1,441K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSR6 by 1.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.