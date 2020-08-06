US Markets

Banco do Brasil's profit plunges 25% on provisions, taxes

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA's BBAS3.SA second-quarter recurring net income plummeted 25.3% to 3.311 billion reais ($625.9 million), as the state-controlled lender raised provisions for bad loans amid the coronavirus crisis and a higher tax rate.

Loan-loss provisions were at 5.907 billion reais, up 42.4% from a year earlier. Ninety-day loan delinquency rates fell to 2.8% from 3.2%, as the bank gave clients more time to repay loans to help them weather fallout from the pandemic on the economy.

The bank's loan book came in little changed from the previous quarter, contrary to its biggest listed rivals.

Operating expenses were up 2.6%, while fee income fell 6.4% amid curfew measures and fiercer banking competition.

Net interest income rose 8.2% from a year earlier, to 14.541 billion reais, on lower funding costs.

($1 = 5.2903 reais)

