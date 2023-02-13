Banco do Brasil's profit jumps more than 50% in fourth quarter

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA posted on Monday a 52.4% leap in fourth-quarter profit, fueled by higher earnings on loans.

Banco do Brasil's adjusted net income reached 9.04 billion reais ($1.75 billion) during the final three months of last year, while analysts expected around 8.07 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 5.1596 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

