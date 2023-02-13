US Markets

Banco do Brasil's profit jumps more than 50% in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

February 13, 2023 — 05:04 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA posted on Monday a 52.4% leap in fourth-quarter profit, fueled by higher earnings on loans.

Banco do Brasil's adjusted net income reached 9.04 billion reais ($1.75 billion) during the final three months of last year, while analysts expected around 8.07 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 5.1596 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.