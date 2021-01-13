Banco do Brasil's Andre Brandao leaves CEO position -Bandnews TV

Adds report on CEO leaving

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Newly arrived Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA CEO Andre Brandao has left his position after he announced a plan to close branches and an employee buyout program that angered President Jair Bolsonaro, TV channel Bandnews reported on Wednesday.

Shares in the state-controlled lender ended the day down 4.7% following reports that Bolsonaro was considering naming a new chief executive for the bank.

If confirmed, Brandao's departure would raise concerns of politically-motivated interference in Latin America's largest bank.

Banco do Brasil declined to comment.

Brandao took the helm of the bank in September, after an international career at HSBC HSBA.L.

Banco do Brasil announced on Monday a restructuring plan aiming to save 2.7 billion reais by 2025, including the closure of 361 branches and around 5,000 voluntary layoffs.

