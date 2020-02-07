Banco do Brasil, Votorantim plan IPO for BV bank in April -sources

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA and Votorantim Finanças, the Votorantim Group's financial wing, are planning an IPO for their venture in BV, formerly known as Banco Votorantim, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday Banco do Brasil said in a securities filing that it had reached a new agreement with shareholders of Votorantim Finanças on how to proceed with the newly named bank, but gave no details.

