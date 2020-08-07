US Markets
Banco do Brasil Vice President Walter Malieni dies

Banco do Brasil SA said that wholesale vice president Walter Malieni died on Friday at age 50.

Malieni started his career at Banco do Brasil 35 years ago and worked in many areas of the bank. He was also the chief executive of Brasilprev, which manages retirement plans in a partnership with Principal Financial Group PFG.O.

Now, among other responsibilities, Malieni was in charge of the investment banking joint venture with UBS Group AG UBSG.S, which was announced last year.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

