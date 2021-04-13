Banco do Brasil suffers exit of CFO, CCO, following arrival of new CEO

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer and chief corporate officer of Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA plan to leave the state-run bank, the company said in a Tuesday securities filing, the latest move following the confirmation of a new CEO earlier this month.

In the filing, Banco do Brasil said CFO Carlos da Costa André is retiring and CCO Mauro Ribeiro Neto is leaving due to personal reasons.

José Ricardo Fagonde Forni, the company's supply, infrastructure and assets officer, has been nominated as the new CFO, and Ênio Mathias Ferreira, described as the bank's government officer, has been nominated CCO, Banco do Brasil said.

In March, then-Chief Executive André Brandão submitted his resignation after months of pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro over cost-cutting plans.

Four board members, two of whom later resigned, publicly said that Brandão's replacement, a unit head named Fausto Ribeiro, was not ready for the job.

The drama at Banco do Brasil comes amid wider fears of increased political intervention in Brazil's state-controlled firms. On Monday, Roberto Castello Branco, then-chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, was formally removed amid disputes with Bolsonaro over fuel prices.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Karishma Singh)

