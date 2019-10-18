Banco do Brasil shares up over 2% after raising $1.39 bln

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Shares of Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA were up more than 2% on Friday after the bank said it had raised 5.836 billion reais ($1.39 billion) in a secondary share offering.

Adds share performance

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SAwere up more than 2% on Friday after the bank said it had raised 5.836 billion reais ($1.39 billion) in a secondary share offering.

Earlier on Friday, Banco do Brasil said in a securities filing that it had priced its secondary offering of 132.5 million shares at 44.05 reais, confirming a Reuters' report late Thursday.

Banco do Brasil's common shares were trading up 2.3% at 45.93 reais around noon (1500 GMT), posting the second best performance in the Sao Paulo stock exchange main index .BVSP, which was up 0.07%.

($1 = 4.1608 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Mark Potter and Tom Brown)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More