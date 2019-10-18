Banco do Brasil shares up over 2% after raising $1.39 bln

Adds share performance

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SAwere up more than 2% on Friday after the bank said it had raised 5.836 billion reais ($1.39 billion) in a secondary share offering.

Earlier on Friday, Banco do Brasil said in a securities filing that it had priced its secondary offering of 132.5 million shares at 44.05 reais, confirming a Reuters' report late Thursday.

Banco do Brasil's common shares were trading up 2.3% at 45.93 reais around noon (1500 GMT), posting the second best performance in the Sao Paulo stock exchange main index .BVSP, which was up 0.07%.

($1 = 4.1608 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Mark Potter and Tom Brown)

