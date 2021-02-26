US Markets

Banco do Brasil shares fall on renewed CEO departure bets

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares in state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA were down more than 5% in late afternoon trading on Friday in Sao Paulo, as Brazilian media reported that Chief Executive André Brandao may leave the bank.

Brazilian newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo, O Globo and Valor Economico reported that Brandao, a former HSBC executive who has been at the helm of the bank for five months, would resign after coming under pressure from right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Banco do Brasil and the presidential palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

