Banco do Brasil shares fall on renewed CEO departure bets

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares in state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA were down more than 5% in late afternoon trading on Friday in Sao Paulo, as Brazilian media reported that Chief Executive André Brandao may leave the bank.

Brazilian newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo, O Globo and Valor Economico reported that Brandao, a former HSBC executive who has been at the helm of the bank for five months, would resign after coming under pressure from right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Banco do Brasil and the presidential palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

