Banco do Brasil share offering raises $1.39 billion- sources

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA priced its shares at 44.05 reais in a secondary share offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Banco do Brasil and workers' severance fund FI-FGTS raised 5.8 billion reais ($1.39 billion) in the secondary offering. Investment banking units of Caixa Economica Federal, Banco do Brasil, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group AG and XP Investimentos managed the offering.

($1 = 4.1625 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo and Marcela Ayres in Brasilia Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.